Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Unhappy meal: Maine mom finds drugs in son’s box at McDonald’s

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCCIJ_0asUY1t500

AUBURN, Maine — A Maine woman was unhappy with what she found in her son’s Happy Meal.

An employee at a McDonald’s restaurant in Auburn is accused of illegally selling prescription drugs to another employee, who then unknowingly dropped them into the boy’s Happy Meal, WCSH reported.

According to a Facebook post by the Auburn Police Department, Michael Sevey, 43, of Turner, and Mariah Grant, 29, of Auburn, were arrested. Sevey was charged with unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, a misdemeanor; Grant was charged with unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs, a felony.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said in a release Wednesday that the department received a complaint from the boy’s mother, Shirlee Marchesseault, of Oxford, on June 30. According to Cougle, Marchesseault found Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat people addicted to opioids, WCHS reported.

The woman said she found the prescription in her son’s Happy Meal after picking it up at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, the television station reported.

After reviewing video surveillance footage and interviewing employees, detectives determined that the Suboxone fell out of Sevey’s shirt pocket as he prepared an order, and the prescription landed in the Happy Meal, Auburn Police said in its news release.

According to Cougle, Sevey got the prescription illegally from Grant earlier in the day. He did not realize the drugs were missing until the incident was brought to the attention of store employees.

Marchesseault told WCHS that her “blood was boiling” after she found in the packets in her son’s meal.

“I didn’t even know what to do,” Marchesseault told the television station, adding that she called the police and held onto the box and the store receipt.

Taylor Goble, who owns and operated the McDonald’s restaurant in Auburn, told WCHS in a statement that he was “shocked and disappointed” by her employees’ behavior.

“(It) goes against the values we have as an organization and will not be tolerated,” Goble said in her statement. “In our restaurants, nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are taking this matter seriously so that we can continue to maintain our high standards.”

Sevey and Grant are no longer employed at the restaurant, she said. They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3, the Auburn Police Department said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
34K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, ME
Lifestyle
Auburn, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Auburn, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Turner, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Meal#Prescription Drugs#Restaurants#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Wcsh#Oxford#Suboxone#Wchs#Cougle Sevey#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Clark County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Sibling fight leads to critical injuries in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A fight between siblings on East Possum Road early Friday morning led to both being injured, one critically, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of East Possum around 1:30 a.m. Friday after they got a calling about an active fight involving the man and woman.
Colorado StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado father was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine, 59, was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango.
Springfield, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Police on scene of reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on scene of a reported shooting near the 425 Club in Springfield. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the one person was shot in the area of the club, located on the 400 block of Harrison Street. Regional dispatch confirmed crews were dispatched to the area around...
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man sets own car on fire on California highway to scare off bears

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A man set his own car ablaze Thursday morning on a California highway in an attempt to deter bears that were no where near the area, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near the California/Nevada border and found a man in his 30s yelling about “the bears,” SF Gate reported.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

TSA intercepts gun at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Transportation Security Administration say officers at Dayton International Airport prevented a loaded handgun from being brought onto an airplane this week. TSA said an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine carry-on luggage screening around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The handgun was loaded with the safety engaged.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

3 men charged over 2018 fatal Missouri tourist boat accident

A local prosecutor on Friday filed a total of 63 felony criminal charges against three employees over a July 2018 tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people. The charges were filed in Stone County against the captain, the general manager and the manager on duty the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy