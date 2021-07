T-Pain’s hilarious rant about rappers all sounding the same resonated with none other than Dr. Dre himself. Wednesday (Jul.15), the legendary Hip-Hop producer and Beats By Dre co-founder chimed in on T-Pain’s Twitch session where he called out new rappers for sending him music that sounds like everyone else’s stuff. In a rare Instagram post, The Chronic crafter shared T-Pizzle’s video and wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.