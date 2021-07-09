Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska governor extending deployment of troopers to border

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he would extend the deployment of 15 state patrol troopers along the U.S.-Mexico border for another two weeks.

Ricketts said in a news release that about 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas, in June to provide law enforcement assistance to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deployment was made at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and was expected to last up to 16 days.

“Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe,” Ricketts said.

Both Ricketts and Abbott, who are Republicans, have been critical about Democratic President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies. In announcing the continued deployment, Ricketts referred to the “disastrous policies” of the Biden administration.

Ricketts has said little about what duties the Nebraska troopers are performing along the border.

It also is unclear how much the mission will cost and whether Nebraska will be responsible for those expenses. Other states headed by Republican governors also have sent state troopers or National Guard troops to Texas, including those in neighboring Iowa and South Dakota.

