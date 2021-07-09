Group: Feds should investigate police in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Activists and faith leaders are demanding a federal investigation into Kansas City, Kansas, police.

Lora McDonald, executive director of MORE2, the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, said Friday during a news conference that the group plans to file a request with the U.S. Department of Justice to review the police department, The Kansas City Star reports.

The department came under scrutiny in 2017 when Lamonte McIntyre was exonerated after spending 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. A lawsuit filed by McIntyre claims officers manipulated eyewitnesses and wrote police reports with fabricated information.

One officer also pleaded guilty to assaulting a cadet and another officer filed a lawsuit claiming she faced discrimination and sexism.

Mayoral candidate Tyrone Garner, a retired police officer, said if elected, he would support a DOJ investigation.

Karl Oakman, who was sworn in as police chief last month, said in a statement that the department was willing to assist with investigations involving the department.

“Our relationship with the community is of utmost importance which is why we are focused on strengthening current relationships and restoring those that have been broken,” the statement said.