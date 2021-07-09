A Vintage ‘Legend of Zelda’ Cartridge Just Sold for $870,000 at Auction

Return to the expansive kingdoms of the greater "Mario" world, in 2D!. Hello and welcome! I have been having a lot of fun in Super Mario Maker 2, and one of the many fun things I have been creating, have been recreations of the kingdoms from Super Mario Odyssey! I have created several videos that show me playing the level, and breaking down the creative process I went through to make them. If you are interested in checking them out for yourself, I have included the course ID's. I welcome feedback on these, and am excited to share them with you. One thing I might note, is that I have noticed I tend to create more exploratory levels, rather than platform challenges, the ladder is what you may expect from a 2D Mario experience. That said, I tried my hardest to make these as true to the source material as possible, whilst also translating to something fun that can be experienced in 2D. Thanks for swinging by! As new kingdoms and videos are added, this article will be updated, and if you would like my Maker ID, it is: LC3-0JN-LRG.