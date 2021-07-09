Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Vintage ‘Legend of Zelda’ Cartridge Just Sold for $870,000 at Auction

By Helena Madden
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

… is what the folks at Heritage Auctions may have said when the hammer dropped on a record-setting sale of one of the very first Legend of Zelda cartridges ever made. The now-famous quote comes from one of the game’s earliest moments, when an old man in a cave gives the playable character and hero, Link, a sword to protect himself.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Heritage Auctions#Super Mario Bros#Nes#Seal Of Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The retailer has limited quantities of the disc and discless versions available to purchase. At the time of publishing, you can purchase the console through the following links:. Sony has reportedly told analysts that it expects PS5 consoles to be in...
Video GamesGamespot

Goodwill Auctions Off Super-Rare Atari Game For Over $10,000

One person's trash is another person's treasure, and Goodwill North Central Texas certainly demonstrated that when an employee discovered an extremely rare video game in its inventory. The organization managed to sell the game on its website for more than $10,000, with the proceeds going toward free job placement and training for underprivileged individuals.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This $10,000 Game Popped Up At A Thrift Store

If you thought current video game prices were high, this Atari 2600 game might blow your mind. Video games are notorious for rising in value over time, especially if they're rare and in good condition. As games age, they become harder and harder to find, particularly if there weren't many cartridges produced to begin with. Recently, an anonymous citizen sent off a copy of the 1982 game "Air Raid" to a thrift shop, and it went on to sell for over $10,000.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Super Mario 64 Cartridge Sold at Auction for $1.5 Million

Back in April, news media got bamboozled when a physical copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES sold for a whopping $660,000. Bizarrely enough, it’s no secret that some wealthy collectors will dig deep into their pockets to purchase the rarest of Pokémon cards or other limited-edition, antique items related to gaming. Yet, it appears a buyer for a Super Mario 64 cartridge was out to break this record as they acquired the Nintendo 64 classic for a mind-blowing $1.5 million.
ShoppingPosted by
HOT 107.9

Beanie Babies from the 90s are Worth a Ton in 2021

Remember when Beanie Babies were the rage. Do you still have some? Might be time to get them out of storage. Beanie Babies are getting thousands of dollars from collectors right now, as much as $50,000 each. The Toy Zone has announced the Beanie Babies seeking top dollar in 2021....
Video GamesThe Guardian

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review – still a cut above. This remastered game from the Wii-era remains a wildly imaginative and magical experience created by Nintendo’s brainiest puzzle architects. George RR Martin, console-less games and a Final Fantasy fail: the biggest news from E3 2021. This year’s...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

This Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Cosplayer Shares Stunning Urbosa Cosplay

With our latest look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 during this year's E3 2021 Nintendo showcase, it's easy to see why so many have this particular universe on the brain. The first open-world adventure for the Breath series was expansive, beautiful, and a joy to traverse. While we wait to see what the sequel has to offer, one Breath of the Wild cosplayer brings her Urbosa cosplay to life in stunning detail. Which, of course, sent me down the rabbit hole of looking at her previous cosplays, and now I'm just sitting here thinking about how I can't even sew a button on correctly and basking in the talent that the cosplay community continues to share.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They sold an unopened Leyend Of Zelda cartridge for hundreds of thousands of dollars and broke the world record at auction

A stamped copy of The Legend of Zelda manufactured by Nintendo in 1987 it was sold for USD$ 870,000 at an auction of Heritage Auctions, breaking the previous mark for the most expensive video game ever sold. That value soared quite a bit in April when a copy of Super Mario Bros. for $ 660,000, a price that was four times the previous known record.
Video GamesPosted by
Mix 93.1

If Only My Retro Video Game Collection was Worth this Much

I have written on many occasions of my hobby of collecting retro video games. It's fun, for the most part it's affordable, with an exception or two thrown in, and it's fun to show off. The biggest problem with game collecting is that the price is driven by the person that's buying it. A couple of auctions from last week proves this.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Why Vintage Games Are Selling for Big Bucks

The price tags for older video games sold at auction are skyrocketing thanks to a wave of nostalgia. A sealed copy of the Nintendo 64 classic Super Mario 64 recently sold for $1,560,000, the highest ever for a video game. As video games age, it gets harder to find the...
Video GamesGamespot

Persona Series Has Now Sold Over 15 Million Games

The Persona video game series continues to set new personal best milestones, as the franchise has now sold over 15 million units as of March 31. According to the financial statement for the latest Atlus fiscal year as spotted by Persona Central, sales have increased by almost two million units since the previously reported sales record from March 2020, which was announced in Sega Sammy’s integrated report from that time.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Super Mario Odyssey levels in Super Mario Maker 2

Return to the expansive kingdoms of the greater "Mario" world, in 2D!. Hello and welcome! I have been having a lot of fun in Super Mario Maker 2, and one of the many fun things I have been creating, have been recreations of the kingdoms from Super Mario Odyssey! I have created several videos that show me playing the level, and breaking down the creative process I went through to make them. If you are interested in checking them out for yourself, I have included the course ID's. I welcome feedback on these, and am excited to share them with you. One thing I might note, is that I have noticed I tend to create more exploratory levels, rather than platform challenges, the ladder is what you may expect from a 2D Mario experience. That said, I tried my hardest to make these as true to the source material as possible, whilst also translating to something fun that can be experienced in 2D. Thanks for swinging by! As new kingdoms and videos are added, this article will be updated, and if you would like my Maker ID, it is: LC3-0JN-LRG.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD details its news in a new video

The legend of the Master Sword resurfaces again. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may not come out this year, but that does not mean that we will not enjoy Link this same 2021 on Nintendo Switch. As part of 35th anniversary of the saga, Nintendo has rescued one of its Wii video games. Skyward Sword HD will adapt the controls and offer additional enhancements, which have been shown in a new video. You can see it below these lines.
Video GamesGamespot

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: Last Chance For Preorder Bonuses And Release Day Delivery

The Nintendo Switch is about to have a new Legend of Zelda game on it, though it's a familiar one for fans of the franchise: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases this Friday, July 16, on Switch. An enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, Skyward Sword HD is still available to preorder, and there are some neat retailer-exclusive bonuses for doing so. If you're going to preorder, you don't want to wait--right now, you can still order a physical copy and have it by release day, but only if you order soon. If you're willing to wait a few days in exchange for a discount, Daily Steals has Skyward Sword HD on sale for $10 off with free shipping, but it doesn't ship until release day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy