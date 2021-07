Love Island star Faye Winter has revealed that she can’t recite the alphabet in full.In a clip taken from Saturday night’s (10 July) Unseen Bits outtake show, the lettings manager from Devon was seen sat on the sofas with fellow islanders Sharon Gaffka, Rachel Finni and Liberty Poole.Winter, 26, began singing the alphabet, stopping at “P” to ask the girls: “Is that actually right? I don’t know the rest.”The comment prompted screams from the other contestants, with Finni incredulously asking: “You don’t know the alphabet?”Gaffka then listed the rest of the letters for her, with Winter asking: “What?... Oh...