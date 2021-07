Season 3 of Love Island USA premieres on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, right after the Season 23 premiere of Big Brother. The series will air multiple nights per week so that viewers can follow along with all of the romance (and the drama). If that's not enough for you to get your fill of Love Island, the show will also be producing some exciting content throughout the season that will air on CBS' streaming service, Paramount+.