Yesterday was a day of celebration with picnics, games and fireworks included. Many people have been waiting on this day for quite a while. It, of course, started to celebrate freedom, but many people who listen to the President were following what he said about giving me at least until the 4th of July for all the restrictions from COVID to be lifted and hopefully many many people will have gotten their shots and the U.S. will start to see things get closer to normal. And even if you didn’t listen to that, some of you still wanted the 4th of July to be a great time of celebration toward the minimization of COVID and celebrate is what you did!