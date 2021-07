Authorities in Georgia removed a 12-year-old boy from his home on Friday, a day after he was reportedly filmed being beaten and having his head shaved for being gay. Atlanta police confirmed to WXIA that the child was removed from the residence on June 18 and placed in the Division of Family and Children Services’ care. A day earlier, relatives were reportedly seen on Instagram Live beating the child — who had the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers.