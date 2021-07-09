Cancel
Hasbro’s awesome Star Wars fall 2021 release includes a Dave Filoni action figure

Editorial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new, awesome Star Wars releases have been revealed by Hasbro today. And if an action figure of Dave Filoni was on your wishlist, then consider your wish granted!. The new items (including the Filoni one) will be exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, and each will be available come fall 2021. The Dave Filoni figure technically isn’t of Filoni himself, but is for the character Trapper Wolf, who made an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2. Dave Filoni, of course, is also the executive producer of the series, but he made a brief acting cameo as a New Republic pilot in season 2 episode 2.

