Hasbro’s awesome Star Wars fall 2021 release includes a Dave Filoni action figure

Hasbro has dived into the grid once again as they have revealed their new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Three different series are covered in this way, with one ranger from Power Rangers in Space, one from Zeo, and one from Dino Charge. Like previous Lighting Collection figures, most of these Rangers feature a variety of accessories like in-show accurate weapons, battle effects, and a secondary unmasked head sculpt. We are starting with Zeo as Tanya Sloan is back as the Yellow Ranger. She will come with her blaster, nunchucks, sword, and a blast effect, which are all perfect for taking the fight to King Mundo. For the next ranger, we are traveling to one of the most recent series with Dino Charge. Riley Griffin is here to save the day with some dino power as the Velociraptor Power Ranger Green is ready to save the day.