The American CryptoFed DAO is the very first decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to be legally recognized in the United States. Wyoming’s DAO bill paved the way for this cryptocurrency milestone; Wyoming’s DAO bill was passed in March 2021, and legally recognized DAO’s as a distinct form of an LLC. This means that DAOs that register in the state of Wyoming are legally recognized as business entities in the United States and therefore receive the same legal protections as an LLC.