Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colquitt County, GA

Colquitt County’s flood maps are changing

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 7 days ago

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County’s flood maps are being updated and replaced, according to an announcement this week from the county compliance office.

A multi-year project to develop detailed, digital flood hazard maps for the Withlacoochee Watershed is nearing completion, the announcement said.

“The new maps, known as Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), reflect current flooding risks, replacing maps that are based on outdated studies, some which are more than 30 years old,” the notice said. “Preliminary maps were recently released and will undergo a several-month review and comment period before they become effective. When the new flood maps become effective, residents and business owners will have up-to-date, Internet-accessible information about their flood risk on a property-by-property basis. Revisions to these mapping products may affect residents and business owners in Colquitt County.”

Flood risks have changed throughout the watershed due to erosion, land use, environmental conditions, and changes in runoff patterns, the county said. Flood risks can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, and even property to property. But storms and heavy rains cause increasingly costly impacts to home and business owners throughout the watershed.

“The first step in reducing potential impacts of flooding is to know your flood risk,” the announcement said, “and that’s where these new maps can help.”

The new maps are the result of a cooperative effort involving theGeorgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) under Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Colquitt County and local communities. Developed using advanced mapping and modeling technologies and using the latest data available, they are the most detailed, accurate flood maps ever created for this area, the county said. County and community officials as well as planners, engineers and builders will use the maps to make important determinations about where and how to build and rebuild to minimize future flood impacts. Residents and business owners can use the maps to learn their risk and make more informed decisions about the financial steps they need to take to reduce the risk of damage and loss due to flooding.

There will be some properties that aren’t affected – their risk remains the same, the county said. But there will be others that will be found to be now in a higher risk area, while others will be mapped into a lower risk area.

“About 100 buildings are likely to be mapped into a higher-risk area than before, and nearly 200 buildings are likely to be mapped into a lower-risk area,” the announcement said. “Altogether, more than 300 buildings will show some change.”

The changes may affect the federal lender requirement for flood insurance. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a federally underwritten program provided by about 75 insurance companies and available through licensed insurance agents. Owners of properties mapped into a high-risk area may be required to carry flood insurance as part of their mortgage agreement. The NFIP currently has rating options that can help reduce costs, especially if a policy is purchased before the flood maps become effective.

You can learn more about your residence’s flood risk and find out what your options are at a Virtual Flood Risk Open House, https://www.georgiadfirm.com/VOH/.

Georgia’s Virtual Flood Risk Open House provides information relevant to the proposed changes in flood risks in the community, as well as an opportunity to connect with floodplain management experts from the local jurisdiction, the GA Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In-person virtual meetings are available by appointment only and can be reserved on the website, via the “Connect with Us” page of the Virtual Flood Risk Open House.

Reserve your appointment between July 19 and 30, and the appointment will be held between Aug. 4 and 20.

A 90-day Public Comment period will soon be open to address any submitted appeals and/or comments. After all appeals and comments are addressed, the maps are expected to become effective in mid-2022. At that time, the new insurance requirements will take effect.

To learn more about the preliminary maps, see what areas will change, learn what the insurance options are, and find the schedule for related community meetings, visit www.georgiadfirm.com.

For general information about the upcoming map changes, you can contact the following:

• City of Moultrie: Greg Monfort, (229)668-0030, greg.monfort@moultriega.com.

• Colquitt County (unincorporated areas) and Town of Berlin: Justin Cox, (229) 616-7417, justin.cox@ccboc.com.

• City of Norman Park: Hope Amador, (229) 769-3611, hope.amador@normanparkga.gov.

• Town of Ellenton: Vicki Bunn, (229) 324-2900, cityhall@ellentonga.com.

Comments / 0

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
888
Followers
64
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colquitt County, GA
Colquitt County, GA
Government
City
Moultrie, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Ellenton, GA
City
Berlin, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Land Use#Flood Insurance Rate Maps#Epd#Nfip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy sees first female complete training to become Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman

The Navy now has its first female graduate to have successfully completed a special warfare training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman (SWCC). SWCC are boat operators who move Navy SEALs and other personnel, collect information about installations from enemy military and can take part in direct action raids against "enemy shipping and waterborne traffic," according to the Navy's website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy