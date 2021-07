When it comes to the NY Knicks’ plans for the future, RJ Barrett is the first name in needing of mention. Julius Randle could sign an extension this offseason, but Barrett is all but guaranteed at least six more years in the Big Apple due to the structure of rookie contracts. He also has the team’s highest ceiling. In looking ahead to who could be added alongside the 2019 #3 pick to move the needle beyond winning one game in the first round of the postseason, Daily Knicks’ Adam Kester pinpointed Evan Fournier of the Boston Celtics in his handful of hopeful additions.