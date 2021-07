Speaking of names in the news, Gov. Chris Sununu wants the youth detention facilities that bear his family name in Manchester to be “blown up.”. It is unfortunate that the troubled center, formerly the Youth Development Center and once known as the state’s Industrial School, when revamped was renamed in honor of former Gov. John Sununu. A monumental lack of attention by state agents allegedly allowed repeated sexual violence against boys held there dating back decades. Lawsuits and criminal cases will, unfortunately, keep the center name in the news for years to come.