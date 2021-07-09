Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Loved ones gather for funeral of 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by mom

By Mark Becker, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
CHARLOTTE — More than a hundred people gathered Friday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to four-year-old Majelic Young.

Police said the young girl was murdered by her mother last year but her remains were found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home in northwest Charlotte on May 21.

The girl’s family and friends gathered to remember the joys of her short life, many of them wearing shades of her favorite color -- purple.

“It was a sad service and we’re just looking for Jelli to rest in peace,” family friend Lucille Puckett said. “Now it’s on to the next part of this -- justice for Jelli. That’s what we want now more than anything else in this world.”

Majelic’s mother, Malikah Bennett, is in the Mecklenburg County Jail charged with her daughter’s murder. Bennett is scheduled to be in court in late October.

