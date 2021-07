Before a few months ago, Tommy Thompson paid no attention to the large, spiky plant in his backyard. It never hit him as anything special. One day, he was sitting on his back porch, looking out at the vineyards behind his home, while his wife was washing some dishes. All of the sudden, he hears her shout, “What is that?” She points toward the inconspicuous plant and, for the first time, Thompson realizes that there is a stalk rising above the other leaves. Little did they know, an Agave americana plant, also known as a century plant, was blooming on their property.