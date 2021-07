In today’s world, people lead hectic lives. Even children have packed schedules. We generally have a more chaotic existence than our previous generations. Although such lives are seemingly exciting, productive, and more enriching, they also lead to people experiencing constant stress and anxiety. In fact, in the US, 70% of all adults experience stress and anxiety. If you are experiencing such issues, you should try to find the best online counseling and take the help of a professional counselor. Simultaneously, you can also do a few simple things at home to relieve stress and anxiety.