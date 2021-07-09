Cancel
Public Health

Booster shots may help protect high risk patients from COVID-19 variants

By Holly Emery
wcbi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The state’s top health official says the Delta variant has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in Mississippi. With the increasing case numbers mean, some are questioning if booster shots will be useful. “Because the percentage is so small right now, I, at this point, I don’t...

Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public Healthjacksonvillefreepress.com

WHO Says Even Vaccinated Should Keep Wearing Masks as COVID Delta Variant Spreads

WI Web Staff – (Source: www.washingtoninformer.com) – The World Health Organization has recommended for mask wearing to continue for the foreseeable future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — even for those who are vaccinated — as the more easily transmitted delta variant of the virus runs rampant worldwide. “Vaccine alone...
Public HealthScience Daily

Imaging test may predict patients most at risk of some heart complications from COVID-19

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person's heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation -- an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person's risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published online May 30 in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.
Public HealthFree Lance-Star

Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots.
Wood County, OHWTOL-TV

Is a COVID-19 booster shot necessary?

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of their COVID-19 booster shot, despite both the FDA and CDC saying a booster shot is not necessary right now. Research shows the vaccines currently on the market are effective in fighting off COVID-19, but a booster dose could be necessary if the vaccine is no longer effective or weaning immunity.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

BCG Therapy May Protect Bladder Cancer Patients Against COVID-19

A study shows that bladder cancer patients with a recent history of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy had a lower SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection rate than those who had received therapy over a year ago, highlighting a possible protective role of BCG therapy in the era of COVID. The results appeared in the journal Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research.
Worldnewsbrig.com

Israel giving COVID-19 booster shots to at-risk people

Israel is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to people with weakened immune systems, as the country mulls whether an added jab is necessary for the general population. Israel’s health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, announced Sunday that immunocompromised people in the highly vaccinated country who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine could get an immediate booster shot, the Guardian reported.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

Flu shot may cut risk of severe COVID-19 complications

The annual flu shot may protect against some of the most severe effects of COVID-19 and the need for emergency care, according to research presented July 11 during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases. Researchers from the University of Miami analyzed the health records of 37,377 patients...
Public Healthlafourchegazette.com

LDH: 94% of new COVID cases are in unvaccinated patients

Louisiana's COVID cases are on the rise, and the vast majority of new virus cases are in unvaccinated patients. The Louisiana Department of Health released a press release today discussing Louisiana's recent rise in new cases and positivity, which has also resulted in a climb in hospitalizations. The state says...
Public Healthmoneytalksnews.com

Can a Flu Shot Protect You From Severe COVID-19 Illness?

The good old-fashioned flu shot might be powerful enough to keep some folks from becoming severely ill if they contract COVID-19, according to new research. A close look at data on tens of thousands of patients from around the world “strongly suggests” that getting a flu shot reduces the risk of some negative outcomes associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. These outcomes include:
Public HealthMedscape News

Disparities in Intensive Care Unit Admission and Mortality Among Patients With Schizophrenia and COVID-19

Guillaume Fond; Vanessa Pauly; Marc Leone; Pierre-Michel Llorca; Veronica Orleans; Anderson Loundou; Christophe Lancon; Pascal Auquier; Karine Baumstarck; Laurent Boyer. Patients with schizophrenia (SCZ) represent a vulnerable population who have been understudied in COVID-19 research. We aimed to establish whether health outcomes and care differed between patients with SCZ and patients without a diagnosis of severe mental illness. We conducted a population-based cohort study of all patients with identified COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms who were hospitalized in France between February and June 2020. Cases were patients who had a diagnosis of SCZ. Controls were patients who did not have a diagnosis of severe mental illness. The outcomes were in-hospital mortality and intensive care unit (ICU) admission. A total of 50 750 patients were included, of whom 823 were SCZ patients (1.6%). The SCZ patients had an increased in-hospital mortality (25.6% vs 21.7%; adjusted OR 1.30 [95% CI, 1.08–1.56], P = .0093) and a decreased ICU admission rate (23.7% vs 28.4%; adjusted OR, 0.75 [95% CI, 0.62–0.91], P = .0062) compared with controls. Significant interactions between SCZ and age for mortality and ICU admission were observed (P = .0006 and P < .0001). SCZ patients between 65 and 80 years had a significantly higher risk of death than controls of the same age (+7.89%). SCZ patients younger than 55 years had more ICU admissions (+13.93%) and SCZ patients between 65 and 80 years and older than 80 years had less ICU admissions than controls of the same age (−15.44% and −5.93%, respectively). Our findings report the existence of disparities in health and health care between SCZ patients and patients without a diagnosis of severe mental illness. These disparities differed according to the age and clinical profile of SCZ patients, suggesting the importance of personalized COVID-19 clinical management and health care strategies before, during, and after hospitalization for reducing health disparities in this vulnerable population.
Arizona StateAZFamily

Medical experts stress vaccinations as COVID-19 cases climb in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The story is the same at most Arizona hospitals and doctor's offices. New patients diagnosed with COVID-19 appear to have one thing in common. "It's almost strictly the people who are unvaccinated are the patients we are seeing in the emergency department," said Dr. Quinn Snyder. "We don't see the patients who are vaccinated in the ER at this point. We see them for other reasons, just not for COVID."

