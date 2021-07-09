Long Beach Olympic Picture Taking Shape

With two weeks to go until the July 23 Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Long Beach Olympic picture is coming into focus. While it doesn’t look like this year’s local crop of athletes will be as big as in some previous Games, it’s still a good-sized and diverse group. As always, Olympic powerhouse Wilson High will be well-represented at this year’s Games, with two Olympians as well as another currently positioned as an alternate.