Raleigh, N.C. — Yesterday, La Farm Bakery, helmed by Lionel and Missy Vatinet, had their official grand opening of their fourth bakery which is located in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. LaFarm, which first opened in Cary in 1999, opened their food and beverage outlet in Terminal 2, much to the delight of travelers in and out of the area. They have three locations in Cary – the original location in Preston Corners, downtown Cary on Chatham Street, and in West Cary on Arco Street. Get all the details on their website here.