Chocolate is happiness. From chocolate cakes at birthday parties to molten chocolate fountains at weddings, and the classic bar of chocolate being gifted as a token of love, it has been an integral part of our social celebrations for over two centuries now. Rachel Vincent, in her book ‘My Soul to Save’, wrote: “Chocolate says ‘I'm sorry’ so much better than words.” It probably stands true for expression of gratitude, best wishes, congratulations and most other emotions.