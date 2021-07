HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have one more hot day on the way before some big changes return to the region this weekend. Our rain chances definitely overachieved a little yesterday. That will probably be the case as well today too. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered chances for showers and storms, especially as the temperature starts to climb this afternoon, and it will climb. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and close to 90.