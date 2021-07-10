Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Cherrity Bar Vibrant Summer Concert Series for July

By Johnnie De La Garza
flicksandfood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherrity Bar Summer Concert Series – July Dates Now On Sale. Join Charrity Bar Saturday evenings 8:30-10:30 PM in the summer for an intimate, open-air concert series taking place on our outdoor stage! The concert series launched on April 1st and continues through August. Artists keep 100% of the ticket sales as Cherrity Bar works to support and uplift the San Antonio music community. As of June 26, every show in the Spring and Summer Concert Series has sold out allowing Cherrity Bar to pay San Antonio artists $6,000 in total. Tickets are sold through the Cherrity Bar website and July dates are now on sale.

flicksandfood.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Community#Food Drink#General Admission#Ga#Volc N#Cherritybar Com#The Cherrity Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Palmdale, CAtheavtimes.com

Palmdale announces summer concert series at Amphitheater

PALMDALE – Organizers have announced the lineup for a family-friendly series of concerts happening this summer at the Palmdale Amphitheater. The Amp will kick off its summer concert series on Saturday, Aug. 14, with Metalachi, the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band, followed by I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Cassopolis, MINiles Daily Star

Cassopolis to launch Rock the Block Summer Concert Series

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis residents can prepare to jam out at a new concert series coming to the village. This month, the village of Cassopolis will launch its first Rock the Block Summer Concert Series. Once a month through Oct. 9, the village will host a concert at the pavilion on the new Stone Lake Beach. The event will invite food vendors as well as feature a beer and wine tent.
Dickinson County, MIWLUC

Dickinson County kicks off summer concert series

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Music is filling the air this summer in Dickinson County. Each Thursday, people gather in downtown Iron Mountain for Out to Lunch, a free concert series that takes place from 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. “We have a different band each week and we have...
Glasgow, KYWBKO

Entertain Glasgow hosts its Summer Concert Series

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Entertain Glasgow is hosting its first Summer Concert Series. Friday, July 16, the Glasgow Public Square will be closed for what Entertain Glasgow is calling a blowout concert. Planned for the event is food trucks, a beer tent and live music from Tim Montana and The...
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

ProMedica Summer Concert Series Parking and Transportation Updates

The ProMedica Summer Concert Series Presented by Coors Light kicks off this Friday, July 9 at Promenade Park with the American rock band Collective Soul. While there are currently several construction projects underway in downtown Toledo that have altered traffic patterns, Promenade Park will still be easily accessible with parking nearby. Please reference the updated transportation and parking information below prior to traveling to the concerts.
Altoona, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Altoona Symphony presents free summer concert series

Altoona, PA – The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce our Summer Discovery Concert Series. This community outreach program provides educational programming and a great opportunity to get outdoors as all our Discovery Concerts are held outside, weather depending of course and are free to the public. Formerly called...
Sparta Township, NJspartaindependent.com

‘Country cantadora’ Kelley Swindall kicks off Sparta Summer Concert Series

The Sparta Summer Concert Series will kick-start its season on July 9 with country singer/songwriter Kelley Swindall. With a rafter-reaching voice and crazily charismatic stage presence, Swindall blends classic country, blues, roots, and folk. The Georgia-born, NYC-based artist has toured the country solo for the better part of the decade, and is equally at home in a biker bar or under a proscenium arch. She bills herself as a “country cantadora.”
Musictraverseticker.com

Pathfinder Summer Concert Series: Miriam Pico

Head to The Pathfinder School's campus for a performance with TC local, Miriam Pico. Held in the upper campus Memorial Garden. Please bring your own chairs/blankets/cushions, as well as food/beverages. Reserve your spot.
Balcones Heights, TXSan Antonio Current

Balcones Heights Jazz Festival brings a multi-talented lineup to Wonderland of the Americas Friday

Headlined by guitarist Nils and singer-trumpeter Johnny Britt, the latest show in the long-running series will feature an opening set by local cats the Joe Posada Trio. Nils — a performer who needs no last name, much like Prince, Cher or Madonna — turned his teenage fixation with Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple into a jazz career that landed him studio and live gigs with the likes of the Temptations and George Benson. His most recent contemporary jazz release is 2020’s Caught in the Groove.
Kern County, CAkernvalleysun.com

KVHD to present River Rhythms Summer Concert Series

We have wonderful news! Riverside Park is officially reserved for River Rhythms Summer Concert series every Friday evening in August. We are good to go. We do need sponsors and this year we would like to extend an invitation to have vendors join us at the events. We will provide more information shortly. If you are not already following the Kern Valley Hospital Foundation on Facebook, please take a minute to do so. We will be posting more details in the near future.
MusicWILX-TV

Summer concert series returning to Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Music will once again fill the air as Meridian Township’s popular free summer concert series returns for another season. Meridian Township’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the musical acts that will perform weekly at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, behind the Meridian Mall.
Musicsouthbmore.com

Riverside Summer Concert Series Returns This Sunday

The Riverside Summer Concert Series, presented by Domino Sugar, is back each Second Sunday July – September at 5pm!. On July 11, join us for live music by Roses & Rust, and enjoy your favorite cold treats from Miss Twist!. Due to the short planning time for the July concert,...
Dowagiac, MINiles Daily Star

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

DOWAGIAC — Dozens of community members gathered to hear Denise and The Skeletones perform Thursday night on the grounds of the James E. Snow Professional Building in Downtown Dowagiac. The band performed several classic Motown hits, much to the delight of those in attendance. The performance was the latest from the 2021 Dowagiac Summer Concert Series, a weekly concert series that takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings all summer. The last concert of the series takes place on Aug.12.
Solana Beach, CAranchosantafereview.com

Summer ‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns to Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The concert series emphasizes family recreation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy