Cherrity Bar Vibrant Summer Concert Series for July
Cherrity Bar Summer Concert Series – July Dates Now On Sale. Join Charrity Bar Saturday evenings 8:30-10:30 PM in the summer for an intimate, open-air concert series taking place on our outdoor stage! The concert series launched on April 1st and continues through August. Artists keep 100% of the ticket sales as Cherrity Bar works to support and uplift the San Antonio music community. As of June 26, every show in the Spring and Summer Concert Series has sold out allowing Cherrity Bar to pay San Antonio artists $6,000 in total. Tickets are sold through the Cherrity Bar website and July dates are now on sale.flicksandfood.com
