Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Nowhere to go but up — Navigate B2B

By Kaylee Nix
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavigating the world of container shipping is difficult and Steve Ferreira tries to shed some light on that world in this episode of Navigate B2B. Ferreira discusses how, sometimes with baling wire holding it all together, container shipping’s “jet blast” is akin to a container ship taking off vertically. At the same time, the huge volume increase into North America is coming on ships that are, in some cases, past their demolition dates.

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryfreightwaves.com

TFI says turnaround of UPS Freight successor running ahead of schedule

TFI (NYSE:TFII) provided no details in what marks an unusual preannouncement ahead of the release of its second-quarter financial results on July 26. But the improvement in margins for the division “is consistent with companywide strong performance during the quarter.”. The Montreal-based trucking and logistics firm has previously provided expectations...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight rolls out LTL offering, leverages BlueGrace network

Uber Freight announced Thursday it has expanded into less-than-truckload freight. “Our vision is to become a one-stop shop for freight,” Michael Bailey, product manager for Uber Freight (NYSE:UBER), told FreightWaves. “Shippers can come to us for any type of goods, in any form, at any time with instant pricing and full transparency.”
IndustryCNBC

How Maersk dominates the global shipping industry

The global container business is in chaos. Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. It's a pandemic induced buying surge that we have never seen before. We are trying to deal with a surge in demand which is completely unprecedented. Both a surge in demand because consumers are spending but also a surge in demand because large retailers stopped buying stuff in Asia in the second quarter of 2020 and well into the summer.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Looking at the shipping side of things — Transmission

When you switch to AIT Worldwide Logistics for automotive shipping you’re partnering with a team of logistics professionals in Asia, Europe and North America who develop customized supply chain solutions that are just as unique as your business. Whether it’s transborder hot-shot trucking, express ocean service, or an exclusive air charter, AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — every time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
Long Beach, CAsourcingjournal.com

Off the Rails: Overcoming Logistics Roadblocks

More than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the global supply chain, all stakeholders still feel the impacts. As brands and retailers generate record e-commerce sales, shipping container demand further escalates, leading to less capacity and higher prices. But across the industry, apparel has to contend...
Industryfreightwaves.com

SONAR SCI: use for daily load planning

FreightWaves SONAR Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) platform is designed to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of a shipper’s freight spend by:. (1) Benchmarking shippers’ current or target rates to the market or industry peer group. (2) Showing the lanes where shippers have the most negotiating leverage. (3) Showing shippers where...
IndustryVirginia Business

Why is my Less Than Truckload (LTL) freight pricing going up and my service level going down?

As it stands right now, the LTL (Less-than-Truckload) market is best described as “STRESSED”. This is probably an understatement. All carriers, regional and nation-wide, are saying the same thing. It’s a tough environment out there. Terminals are over-loaded, service levels have deteriorated, embargoes are in place in select markets and pricing is under extreme pressure.
IndustryZacks.com

4 Top Trucking Stocks to Gain From Improved Freight Demand

ODFL - Free Report) , Landstar System (. USAK - Free Report) are poised to benefit from this optimism in the industry. The Zacks Transportation - Truck industry consists of truck operators transporting freight to a diverse group of customers, primarily across North America. These companies provide full-truckload or less-than-truckload (“LTL”) services over the short, medium or long haul. Additionally, most of these entities offer logistics and intermodal services (provided by moving freight over the rail), as well as value-added services like container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. A few also offer asset-light services to other third-party logistics companies in the transportation sector.A prominent industry player is J.B. Hunt Transport Services (
Industryatlantanews.net

Online Freight Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Freights Exchange, FedEx, Uber Freight, Prime Freight Logistics

The latest launched report on Global Online Freight Platform Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Online Freight Platform. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Kuehne + Nagel International AG, MyCarrierResources, Panalpina, DSV, Post.Bid.Ship, Amason, Webtrans Logistics Inc, DAT Solutions, Deutsche Post(Saloodo), FedEx, Prime Freight Logistics Inc, Freights Exchange, Deutsche Bahn, Geodis, Uber Freight, 123LoadBoard, Expeditors International & ComFreight.
IndustryZacks.com

3 Stocks to Tap the Prosperous Air Freight & Cargo Industry

UPS - Free Report) , FedEx Corporation (. FDX - Free Report) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (. The companies housed in the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry provide air delivery and freight services. Most players in the space are involved in offering specialized transportation and logistics services. Some participants offer a range of supply-chain solutions, such as, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, fulfillment, returns, financial transactions and repairs. The well-being of the companies in this industrial cohort is directly proportional to the health of the economy. Leading industry players like UPS and FedEx transport millions of packages each day across the globe. Apart from operating a ground fleet of multiple vehicles, some of these companies maintain an air fleet. While some focus on providing air transportation services for passengers and cargo, some others deliver services to entities that outsource air-cargo lifting requirements.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Knight-Swift deal shows the value in owning an LTL

For the second time this year, a truckload-centric transportation company has acquired a less-than-truckload carrier. Canadian TL and logistics outfit TFI International (NYSE: TFII) announced the $800 billion acquisition of UPS Freight (NYSE: UPS) in January. Last week, the biggest TL carrier in the nation, Knight-Swift Transportation, inked a $1.35 billion deal for regional LTL carrier AAA Cooper Transportation.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Abrupt closure of K-Ratio’s fuel hedging program stuns trucking companies

The abrupt closure of K-Ratio’s fuel hedging program in late June has left trucking companies scrambling as they await answers from the Chicago-based company as to what happened and when or if participating carriers will recoup money owed to them for June settlements and if they will be reimbursed for future fuel swap option contracts they paid cash to lock in fuel prices into 2022.
IndustryZDNet

Uber Freight expands to serve customers with smaller shipments

Uber Freight on Wednesday announced it's expanding into the less-than-truckload (LTL) market -- a segment of the trucking industry that serves businesses with relatively small loads of goods to ship across the country. Uber's new LTL service is tightly integrated into the Uber Freight platform. It's backed up by Uber's...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Courier Delivery Services Market is Booming Worldwide with FedEx, UPS, DHL Express

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Courier Delivery Services Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Courier Delivery Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
IndustryZDNet

It's not delivery: Why the First Mile can kill you and what to do about it

The explosion of warehouse logistics and fulfillment sectors have brought unheralded attention to the Last Mile, that crucial link where products finally reach customers. And why not? Amazon has built the world's most efficient business by reinventing that Last Mile. But when it comes to the supply chain, which is...
Environmentfreightwaves.com

What is the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative?

Building vessels to haul large loads of freight across the world’s oceans for years requires extensive time, materials, labor and energy. Once these vessels are retired, what happens to them?. Two of the worst ship recycling practices are using manual labor instead of automation and releasing parts of ships into...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Global railcar market improving and poised for more growth: Greenbrier

A focus on sustainability could be a boon for railcar manufacturers as European and North American customers pursue larger, higher-capacity railcars as a means to optimize rail shipments while reducing their carbon footprint by using rail, according to executives with railcar manufacturer Greenbrier. “Already we’re seeing customers that are very...
Industryfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: XPO board approves spinoff

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the latest news on XPO Logistics’ spinoff, wildfire issues that are impacting the Port of Vancouver and more. Reminder: FreightWaves’ Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit starts at 9 a.m. ET on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy