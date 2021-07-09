Blizzard Entertainment San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives
Get ready to battle it out for Blizzard Entertainment’s [email protected] exclusives this year, which are launching in two series. The first exclusives are part of Blizzard’s “From the Vault” series, which shines a spotlight on concept part prints from your favorite Blizzard games, as well as products across multiple franchises. These exclusives are inspired by the concept art and illustrations that originally brought Blizzard’s iconic characters to life over the years, and celebrates the artistry and imagination that went into bringing them to life.sdccblog.com
