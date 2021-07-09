PHOTOS: YMCA Camp Hanes hosts S.E.E, the weeklong Student Enrichment Experience Camp
YMCA Camp Hanes hosted S.E.E. (the Student Enrichment Experience) Camp a weeklong, overnight camp for youth who are visually impaired or blind. The camp is sponsored by IFB Solutions, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired in need of training, employment and services. Campers could participate in traditional camp adventures like kayaking, climbing and ziplining, as well as spend time bonding with peers who are also visually impaired.journalnow.com
Comments / 0