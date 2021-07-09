Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

PHOTOS: YMCA Camp Hanes hosts S.E.E, the weeklong Student Enrichment Experience Camp

By Walt Unks
Winston-Salem Journal
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYMCA Camp Hanes hosted S.E.E. (the Student Enrichment Experience) Camp a weeklong, overnight camp for youth who are visually impaired or blind. The camp is sponsored by IFB Solutions, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired in need of training, employment and services. Campers could participate in traditional camp adventures like kayaking, climbing and ziplining, as well as spend time bonding with peers who are also visually impaired.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Ymca Camp Hanes#Ifb Solutions
Related
Kokomo, INPharos-Tribune

YMCA's summer STEM camp a hit with area children

It was an early July afternoon at Camp Tycony, the Kokomo YMCA’s facility on the county’s northwest side. Eleven-year-old Kayden Butler threw his paper bird kite into the air and then ran as fast as he could. A few seconds later, Butler looked back and noticed the kite sailing behind him, and the boy smiled.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

YMCA summer camp helps close the COVID learning gap

The best summer ever is underway at the YMCA of Delaware as thousands of young people are having a summer they will never forget. YMCA full- and half-day camps are filled with learning, fun and adventure for campers of all ages, preschoolers through teens, and are offered locally in Rehoboth.
Fairfield, IAOttumwa Courier

FAA to host weeklong art camp

FAIRFIELD — Young artists can hone their craft with a week of art camp in Fairfield next month. The Fairfield Art Association is hosting the camp from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2-6 in the FAA Studio, located in the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. It is open to children in grades three through six. Campers will look into a different material each day and be instructed by local artists.
PhotographyKankakee Daily Journal

PHOTO GALLERY: Camp MOSH lends a helping hand

The Maternity BVM Catholic Church parish-wide mission, Camp MOSH (Maternity Outreach Service for Humanity), returned from July 18 to 23 this year. Youth and adult volunteers gather to give a helping hand to those in need, including in the garden.
AdvocacyABC Action News

Dan Marino Foundation hosts camp for students on autism spectrum

Focus on people’s capabilities, not their disabilities. That’s the message behind the Dan Marino Foundation. "It’s difficult for our children with autism. A lot of people, they see them, maybe they’re doing different things, and people don’t always accept that," said Susan Morantes. Morantes has a son on the autism...
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Students get hands on experience outdoors during skills camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students are taking their summer school activities outdoors!. One of the assignments with the Franklin School of Innovation's outdoor skills camp is to build a fire - using flint and steel. Students must build a shelter, do some navigation with maps and a compass and some...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

FPS students to develop performing arts skills during weeklong camp

Fremont youth will have the opportunity to take the stage next week as part of a weeklong youth musical camp. The camp was created nine years ago by Mark Harman, director of choirs at Fremont High School. The camp aims to provide students between fourth and sixth grade with an opportunity to learn more about musical and performance opportunities available at school.
Sikeston, MOStandard Democrat

Kids enjoying YMCA’s Summer Day Camp

SIKESTON — “It’s the best,” smiled seven-year-old DJ Minnifield. Child after child had the same ringing endorsement of the YMCA’s Summer Day Camp Thursday morning as children went through dance moves preparing for their annual Family Night, which will be held next week. “The program has been really good,” said...
Weatherford, OKDuncan Banner

Photos: Local students attend SWOSU’s annual band camp

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 66th annual band camp recently attracted nearly 500 students from three states to the Weatherford campus for Oklahoma’s oldest and longest-running band camp. Camp director Marc Mueller said the students auditioned for placement in concert bands and participated in rehearsals as well as a variety of...
LifestyleWVNT-TV

Greenbrier Youth Camp hosts sleepaway camp

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Youth Camp is nestled in the woods of the Monongahela National Forest. For the first time, camp director Andrew Cochran said they decided to host their own sleepaway camp. He said it is a good chance for kids to come out and enjoy the recreation they missed during the pandemic.
Bridgeport, CTwiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: A summer camp experience to fill in gaps

This summer has been full of challenges for all of us. Our kids, especially, need extra support as they navigate summer break and look forward to returning to school in person in the fall. At Hall Neighborhood House, our mission is to make life better for people on the East...
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Alex O’ Brien Foundation, AISD hosting free tennis camp for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alex O’ Brien Tennis Foundation has partnered with AISD to host a tennis camp for AISD students. The camp will be held July 19-22 at Caprock High School Tennis Courts from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event organizers said the event is free for all AISD students. All equipment is provided and all skills levels are welcome to attend.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

PHOTOS: Students grill, build robots at Salem summer camps

Chase Allen, 12, lets go of a lego car that he and a group designed during the Robotics Wiz enrichment camp at CTEC on Wednesday, July 14. (Amanda Loman/Salem Reporter) After students in Salem - and across Oregon - saw their school buildings closed for over a year, Oregon legislators wanted to make the summer of 2021 a memorable one.
Apopka, FLBay News 9

Apopka buys beloved camp from YMCA

APOPKA, Fla. – Leaders from a beloved Central Florida summer camp had an uncertain future but now say they are looking forward to an even brighter future. The camp was put up for sale earlier this year by the YMCA of Central Florida. The city plans to upgrade, revamp the...
Lifestylespacecenter.org

Photo Gallery: 2021 Summer Explorer Camps

Campers ages 4-11 are discovering science and space exploration in our summer Explorer Camps. These future engineers and astronauts are conducting experiments, programming rovers and exploring Space Center Houston exhibits. Campers are learning about long-duration space survival by designing water purification systems and building terrariums. They are working together to...
Lakewood, NYPost-Journal

YMCA Tennis Camps Conclude Next Week

Next week is the final week of youth/teen summer tennis camps at the Lakewood Family YMCA. The camp runs Monday through Thursday. The future stars camp for beginner to intermediate players ages 5-12 runs from 9-10:30 a.m. daily. The high school camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily and features some of the best high school players in the area. The camps are conducted by Jamie Sposato, Jameson Sposato and Tyler Beaton. For more information or to sign up, call 763-0303. Campers can register for the whole week or daily sessions.
Mars, PAcranberryeagle.com

Mars student journeys to space camp

In the fall, Valencia resident Michael Bridgeman will attend Mars Area High School. But it won't be the first time he's learned in a stellar location. This past week, Michael, 15, went to space camp. He attended Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
Akron, OHakronschools.com

Mystery Camp Partner Aids Learning Experience

Teachers never stop learning. Intrepid as they are, APS teachers ventured into a learning experience with one of the district's newest partners. As part of their professional development this week, Akron Public Schools Mystery Camp 3 teachers took a field experience to our brand new Kindergarten Essential Experiences provider, the Akron Children's Museum (akronkids.org/visit). The museum is located at Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

Comments / 0

Community Policy