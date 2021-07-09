PHOTOS: YMCA Camp Hanes hosts S.E.E, the weeklong Student Enrichment Experience Camp

Next week is the final week of youth/teen summer tennis camps at the Lakewood Family YMCA. The camp runs Monday through Thursday. The future stars camp for beginner to intermediate players ages 5-12 runs from 9-10:30 a.m. daily. The high school camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily and features some of the best high school players in the area. The camps are conducted by Jamie Sposato, Jameson Sposato and Tyler Beaton. For more information or to sign up, call 763-0303. Campers can register for the whole week or daily sessions.