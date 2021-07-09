Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WausauPilot

Critical Race Theory: What is it, and why is it so controversial?

By Damakant Jayshi
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDSSk_0asUTyKi00

Damakant Jayshi

Critical race theory, CRT, has riled numerous elected Republicans and conservatives in recent months and made headlines nationwide, although the concept has been around for decades.

In about two dozen state legislatures, including in Wisconsin, school boards and Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to ban teaching that race plays a role in many aspects of American life. At least six states have passed laws banning race-related teaching, affecting public and charter schools across the country.

Some Republicans, including those in the Badger State, target such theories but do not expressly mention CRT in their proposals. Largely, they contend that their efforts aim to ban superiority of any single race and sex, a notion challenged by scholars of the subject. Wisconsin Senate Bill 411 aims to prohibit teaching of “race or sex stereotyping” and ban employee training that “promotes race or sex stereotyping.”

So what is CRT? It depends on who you ask.

The academic understanding of critical race theory differs significantly from how it is portrayed by critics and in some recent books. Critics say the theory leads to negative dynamics and divides people into groups while promoting intolerance.

The conservative Heritage Foundation recently attributed a range of issues to critical race theory, including the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, LGBTQ clubs in schools, diversity training in federal agencies, debates over free speech on college campuses and more. “When followed to its logical conclusion, CRT is destructive and rejects the fundamental ideas on which our constitutional republic is based,” the organization claimed.

But academics say CRT is simply an effort to confront our nation’s history of race and racism and to give us a capacity to think about what its implications are today.

The traditional dictionary definition calls critical race theory an “intellectual movement and a framework of legal analysis according to which race is a culturally invented category used to oppress people of color. “The theory also establishes that the law and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist because they “create and maintain social, political, and economic inequalities between white and nonwhite people.”

Republicans complain that race-related teaching and anti-bias trainings elevate one race or sex over another and claim that such theories pit people of color against whites. Scholars of race theory deny those claims and say they are trying to point out that inherent racism against people of color in the U.S. exists.

Events of the past few years have increased public awareness about social issues such as housing segregation and the legacy of enslavement on Black people in America. But there remains a significant divide in public opinion when it comes to deciding what the government’s role should be in righting past wrongs.

The theory is decades old, emerging out of a framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s created by legal scholars including Richard Delgado, Derrick Bell and Kimberlé Crenshaw.

Gloria Ladson-Billings, one of the foremost scholars of critical race theory, says she hasn’t seen any evidence of the concept being taught in classrooms on a widespread basis and says those opposed do not truly understand it.

“I think that critical race theory is a red herring,” she said in a recent interview with NPR. “I think what people are really going after at this point is the 2022 and the 2024 elections.”

Ladson-Billings is the president of the National Academy of Education and former Kellner Family Distinguished Professor of Urban Education at the University of Wisconsin.

State proposals under consideration

Wisconsin GOP’s race-related proposal seeks to deny funds to school districts and independent charter schools that violate the law. In addition to denying state funds, the bill would prohibit local governments and state agencies from training employees on race and racism.

When Wausau Pilot & Review asked Sen. Andre Jacque (R-DePere) and Rep. Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego) – co-sponsors of SB 411 – to provide examples of “sex and race stereotypes,” Sen. Jacque replied through an email, “Under the bill, a school board or the operator of an independent charter school is prohibited from allowing a teacher to teach pupils race or sex stereotyping in any course or as part of any curriculum and is prohibited from requiring an employee to attend a training that teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes race or sex stereotyping.”

Rep. Wichgers did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Neither of the GOP legislators would provide any specific instances of teaching of race-related concepts in school. But Jacque added: “I have not yet been made aware of a date when the public hearing on the legislation will be scheduled so I do not yet know specifically who will be able and willing to attend and to testify among those I have already spoken to, and those my colleagues have heard from.”

Critics have termed these proposals as efforts to shut down any discussion of race or even indulging in so-called “cancel culture.”

“If you hear that schools are teaching students about the evils of racism and its pernicious hold on our society and your response is to get worried or defensive to the point of wanting to cancel it, you need to do some deep introspection,” wrote Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) on Twitter.

Jacque declined to respond to charges of cancel culture, despite repeated requests to do so. Neither of the Republican legislators would address the complaints of interference in local school affairs.

Jonathan Butcher, Will Skillman Fellow in Education at the conservative Heritage Foundation, rejected the idea of interference by state lawmakers. Burcher, who opposes teaching critical race theory, told Wausau Pilot & Review that “Washington has no authority” to dictate policy on education – but state lawmakers can and should.

“Schools cannot compel teachers to teach students ideas contrary to the Civil Rights Act,” Butcher said, adding that any training of teachers on race was highly ineffective. He also said there was no systemic racism in the United States.

School board officials disagree with the notion of state lawmakers dictating curriculum to schools.

“I would assume most school boards would prefer to have the autonomy to make curriculum decisions at the local level,” Pat McKee, president of Wausau School District (WSD) board, told Wausau Pilot & Review previously.

Ka Lo, a Wausau School Board member, while criticizing the Wisconsin GOP bill, said she was not aware of any CRT or race concepts being taught in Wausau schools. She accused Republicans of interfering in local affairs.

“It’s a counter to Republican belief that less government is better government,” she told Wausau Pilot & Review. “Instead, they are putting more government into people’s lives. This is so ironic.”

Lo, who is also a Marathon County supervisor, said the Republicans are using CRT as a tool to excite their base to turn out to vote in the next election. Charges of CRT as a potential election-winning strategy is a topic at the national level too.

Damakant Jayshi is a reporter for Wausau Pilot & Review. He is also a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of GroundTruth Project that places journalists into local newsrooms. Reach him at damakant@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Critical Race Theory#Wisconsin Gop#Crt#Republicans#Conservatives#American#Wisconsin Senate#Heritage Foundation#Npr#Gop#Wausau Pilot Review
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

MLK’s daughter hits out at GOP for their critical race theory attacks

The daughter of Dr Marin Luther King Jr took exception to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy using her father's words in the Republicans' latest culture war over Critical Race Theory. Mr McCarthy invoked Dr King in a tweet, saying "Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr taught us – to not judge others by the colour of their skin”, and claimed that the "Left is trying to take America backward”.Dr Bernice King, Dr King's daughter, challenged Mr McCarthy to study her father's teachings beyond the final line of his "I Have a Dream" speech. "Rep McCarthy, I...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Media, critical race theory and one serious disconnect

Critical race theory (CRT) and education in the United States as a whole is shaping up to be a huge campaign issue for 2022 and 2024. And that's terrible news for Democrats. Recent polling backs up this perspective. Exhibit A: A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 61 percent of registered...
EducationPosted by
CBS News

Head of teachers union says critical race theory isn't taught in schools, vows to defend "honest history"

As the debate over how race is taught in schools continues to be a hot-button issue in many school districts, the president of one of America's largest teachers unions is speaking out against efforts to ban critical race theory. In a speech this week, Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said critical race theory it is not even taught in elementary schools — and she vowed to fight "culture warriors" who are "bullying teachers."
Educationpbs.org

Daily News Lesson: Why so-called ‘critical race theory’ has become a flashpoint in some public schools

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To view the full video and transcript, click here. Summary: The term ‘critical race theory,’ or CRT — often a graduate-level framework examining how the legacy of slavery and segregation in America is embedded in its legal systems and policies — has been used by activists to push against instructional content on race and systemic racism in the U.S. The debate over the way race and systemic racism in school curricula has roiled school districts and state legislatures nationwide.
Providence, RIFox News

Rhode Island teacher goes public with critical race theory curriculum: ‘I’m refusing to propagate lies’

A Rhode Island middle school teacher says critical race theory is finding its way into public school classrooms and creating racial hostility and mistrust among her students. Ramona Bessinger has been a public school teacher for more than two decades. For the past seven years, she’s been a middle school teacher in Providence. She currently teaches at Esek Hopkins Middle School. Over the years, Bessinger says her lessons have been diverse, running the gamut from poems by Maya Angelou to speeches by Martin Luther King, Jr. She’s also taught units on slavery and the Harlem Renaissance, she said.
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Culpeper NAACP clarifies position on critical race theory

In light of recent national and local conversations and controversy regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT), please read the following:. CRT is an academic framework that examines the impact of systemic racism on American society. It is not taught in K-12 schools because it is used in fields of professional and academic research.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) knocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he claimed in a recent interview that teachings of critical race theory “go against everything” civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taught. “Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, 'Don't judge...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy