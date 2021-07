As the 149th Open Championship rumbles towards its Sunday conclusion, Ben Curtis will be staging a charity brunch in a quiet corner of Ohio. Sixty guests will learn what it is like to win a Royal St George’s Open from the man who did that in 2003. Yet it seems a harsh reality that Curtis could walk outside the ropes in Kent this week without the majority of fellow gallery members knowing who he was. The American, who is 44, stopped playing competitively in 2017.