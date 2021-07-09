Afternoon Briefs: US lawyer sentenced in Hong Kong tussle; Air Force at fault in mass shooting
Samuel Bickett, a U.S. lawyer in Hong Kong, has been sentenced to four months and two weeks in jail for intervening when he saw a man attacking a commuter. The man Bickett confronted turned out to be an off-duty police officer trying to stop a turnstile jumper. Magistrate Arthur Lam Hei-wei said the officer had multiple injuries, and Bickett’s acts were “a serious threat to public order.” Bickett was formerly director of Asia-Pacific anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (The Washington Post, the South China Morning Post)www.abajournal.com
