Afternoon Briefs: US lawyer sentenced in Hong Kong tussle; Air Force at fault in mass shooting

By Debra Cassens Weiss, Lyle Moran
ABA Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Bickett, a U.S. lawyer in Hong Kong, has been sentenced to four months and two weeks in jail for intervening when he saw a man attacking a commuter. The man Bickett confronted turned out to be an off-duty police officer trying to stop a turnstile jumper. Magistrate Arthur Lam Hei-wei said the officer had multiple injuries, and Bickett’s acts were “a serious threat to public order.” Bickett was formerly director of Asia-Pacific anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (The Washington Post, the South China Morning Post)

www.abajournal.com

