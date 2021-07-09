Afternoon Briefs: US lawyer sentenced in Hong Kong tussle; Air Force at fault in mass shooting

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announces his campaign for Texas attorney general. Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt announced Tuesday that he will run for Texas attorney general, a position currently held by Republican Ken Paxton. The Dallas-area Democrat, who has become well known for representing families of Black men and women who have died in officer-involved shootings, wrote on Twitter that he has watched the “country silently stand by and support the deadliest police culture in modern history” and he was running for attorney general “because reform has to start at the top.” Merritt would be the first Black attorney general in Texas if elected. (The Dallas Morning News, the Texas Tribune, CNN, Newsweek)