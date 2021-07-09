Cancel
Wausau, WI

Wausau sex offender charged in two alleged assaults against children

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
A 43-year-old registered Wausau sex offender is behind bars Friday after allegations surfaced that he assaulted two young girls.

Lor Pao Thao, who was previously convicted on charges of second degree sexual assault of a child, is a lifetime sex offender registrant. In 2003, Thao was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years on extended supervision for that crime.

Now, he is facing new charges in Marathon County after two girls disclosed he assaulted them while staying at their home. The girls were age 6 and 9 at the time of the alleged assaults. Both alleged victims said Thao touched their genitals underneath their clothing, according to court documents.

Prosecutors on July 7 filed two counts of first-degree sexual assault charges against Thao, who is being charged as a persistent repeater. The alleged assaults happened in 2016.

A person is considered a persistent repeater if he’s been convicted of a serious felony on two or more separate occasions at any time preceding the serious felony for which he is presently charged, or convicted of a serious child sex offense on at least one prior occasion preceding the serious felony for which he is charged. A person deemed a persistent repeater can face life in prison without the possibility of extended release.

Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill on July 8 authorized an arrest Warrant for Lo, who was brought to jail the same evening. During an initial appearance Friday, O’Neill ordered Lo held on a $150,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 19.

