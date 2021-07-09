Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Huggins Homecoming raises $150K to support WVU Cancer Institute

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Huggins Homecoming in Cincinnati raised more than $150,000 to bolster cancer care and research at the WVU Cancer Institute. The Huggins Homecoming festivities welcomed West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins back to the Queen City – which he called home during his tenure at the University of Cincinnati, from 1989 to 2005 – for three events to support the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund at the WVU Foundation. Huggins established the memorial fund after his mother lost her battle with colon cancer in 2003.

www.mybuckhannon.com

