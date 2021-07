Team17 has launched a brand new upgrade into The Survivalists on consoles today as players will get the Expeditions Update. For those of you wondering, this particular update introduces a host of new content to the procedurally generated islands. Now there's much more to do and find as you try to live out your time on the island with your monkey helper. This includes getting new trinkets, quests, pets, and Taskmasters, all of which are available right now when you update the game. You can read more about it here and check out a trailer showing off all the new content.