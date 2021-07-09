Cancel
Canada says COVID booster shots may be needed, closely monitoring variants

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Friday said that while booster COVID-19 shots may be needed, it has received no request from Pfizer to approve one, and health authorities are currently studying the duration of protection from two doses. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to...

