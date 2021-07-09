Cancel
Colombia describes travel by suspects in Haiti assassination

By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO, JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The Colombians implicated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean nation in two groups via the Dominican Republic, the head of Colombia’s police said Friday, while the U.S. said it would send senior FBI and Homeland Security officials to help in the investigation.

