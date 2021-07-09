Ohio holding special elections to replace former reps, including current U.S. housing secretary Marcia Fudge

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio) The special election primary to determine who might fill the seat of former Ohio Eleventh Congressional District Representative Marcia Fudge is approaching on Aug. 3, with 324 Ohioans taking advantage of early in-person voting as of Friday afternoon.

Per 19 News, that announcement came during a press conference where the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections stated that voters have been submitting ballots since early voting began on Wednesday. The election to replace Fudge is being held after she joined President Joe Biden's administration as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development earlier in 2021.

News 5 Cleveland reported on Tuesday that 13 Democrats are vying for the role, though former Sen. Nina Turner and Cuyahoga Councilmember Shontel Brown are the two most talked-about contenders, with Brown receiving an endorsement from the Black Caucus Political Action Committee.

“The endorsements have been split pretty evenly among the city council people in Cleveland, state legislators,” stated Tom Sutton, the station's political analyst. “Some are framing this as proxies for Biden vs. Bernie kind of race, but it's as much about the local politics as anything else."

Early voting also began Wednesday to find a candidate to replace Steve Stivers, a former representative from Ohio''s 15th district, who announced his departure in April in favor of heading up the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, according to WKSU.

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose told the station he encourages as many Ohioans as possible to vote but said that doesn't always happen with mid-summer special elections, which generally experience low turnout rates.

“In Ohio, there are four weeks of early voting. We’re one of the few states in the nation that offers such an expansive period of early voting, that’s something that we’re proud of," LaRose said. "We make it really easy to vote in Ohio with three methods.”