NBA Finals: Mikal Bridges thriving as unsung hero of Suns' playoff run and 'winning' piece for future success
Chris Paul finally gets his shot at a title. Devin Booker emerges as a playoff superstar. Deandre Ayton proves his critics wrong. There are so many storylines associated with this dazzling Phoenix Suns turnaround, from 10 straight years in the lottery to two wins away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, that it's nearly impossible to give everyone the credit they deserve.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1