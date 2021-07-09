NBA Finals: Mikal Bridges thriving as unsung hero of Suns' playoff run and 'winning' piece for future success

PHOENIX — (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging — but motivated — Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig). Then combine them with a talented young nucleus that was hungry for the wisdom they provide (Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton).