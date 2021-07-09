Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FLAGLER AND SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 600 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking several strong thunderstorms over Flagler County, generally moving east at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Marineland, Beverly Beach and Espanola.

alerts.weather.gov

