Berkeley County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should seek safe harbor immediately. If caught on the open water, stay as low as possible and wear a personal flotation device. Remember, if you can hear thunder you are at risk for being struck by lightning. This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF COLLETON, BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES MARINERS ON LAKE MOULTRIE SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOR At 602 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Dorchester, or 8 miles north of Givhans Ferry State Park, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Summerville, Moncks Corner, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen and Cottageville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

