‘Every Day a Tough Day': Rescue Workers Have Personal Connection to Surfside Tragedy
Many members of the Urban Search and Rescue teams in Surfside have traveled the nation and the world responding to catastrophes, but this time, disaster struck at home. Two weeks after the tragedy, there are seven search and rescue teams at the site of the collapsed condo building. Five are from out of state, and two -- Florida Task Force 1 and Florida Task Force 2 -- are from South Florida.www.nbcmiami.com
