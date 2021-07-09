Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 300 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry, or 14 miles west of Camp Verde, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry, Cottonwood, Jerome, Powell Springs Campground, Mingus Mountain Campground, Playground Group Campground and Potato Patch Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH