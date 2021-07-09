Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ford Dagenham vehicles return, JLR EV direction, Stellantis’ Ellesmere Port electrification- the week

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hardly the resumption of Fiesta production (RIP 2003) but vehicle building is returning to Ford’s Dagenham complex after the automaker and Venari Group said they had signed a memorandum of understanding for a new alliance to further cooperation between the two businesses on emergency vehicles. The alliance brings together the UK market leader in commercial vehicles and the UK’s largest emergency service vehicle provider, in plans to manufacture the new, lightweight front-line ambulance – unveiled by Ford and Venari earlier this year. Based on the Transit chassis cab and developed under Project Siren, the lightweight ambulance was designed with input from industry experts and front-line medical teams. The lightweight ambulance is intended to be produced at a new facility at Dagenham from 2022, utilising an existing, “non-production location” that will be “refreshed” to accommodate its manufacturing requirements. It is anticipated that the new business will create around 100 new jobs once production begins. Integral to Ford Pro, Ford’s new business for distribution and services, the alliance marks the start of plans to grow and develop opportunities with key conversions partnerships, ensuring customers from every vocation have access to specialised vehicles. Dagenham was once the English equivalent of Detroit’s River Rouge complex, complete with its own River Thames dock – raw materials in, complete cars out – but was gradually wound down with all car and LCV manufacture shifted to Europe and, in recent years, has mostly produced engines.

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Dagenham#Electric Cars#Jlr Ev#Venari Group#Project Siren#Integral#Lcv#Jaguar Land Rover#Edu#Ai#Adas Virtual Engineering#Digital Validation#Adas Systems#German#Adas Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessinsideevs.com

Honda Is Open For A New Alliance To Slash EV Costs

Honda's CEO Toshihiro Mibe said at a recent press briefing that the company is open to form a new alliance to lower the costs of electrification and make electric cars profitable. We guess that it's not an accidental invitation to other manufacturers to start negotiations about a deeper partnership. "“If...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Aims For 50% Electrification By 2030

Volkswagen is still working on fixing the issues it caused with emissions scandals, but we must say that the automaker's efforts to transform its image to one of clean motoring are going well. The company has recently posted its best sales since 1973, and vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 have been extremely popular. More EVs are on the way, including the long-awaited ID.Buzz van. These new EVs will form part of the Volkswagen Group's recently announced New Auto strategy. This strategy also includes preparations for the brand's third giga factory, and along with other plans that the company has, aims to see VW sell 50% of its new cars as EVs by the end of the decade.
Businessjust-auto.com

Ford and MS-RT to create new Dagenham facility

Ford and MS-RT, the Ford Pro commercial vehicles conversion partner, have announced that MS-RT is to establish a new £4 million vehicle conversion facility at Ford Dagenham. MS-RT creates distinctive (luxury sports) models based on Ford’s commercial vehicle nameplates – notably the Transit – and has been a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) since 2020, meeting Ford’s standards in manufacturing and quality control and offering full warranty support.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Volvo's plan to drive the green steel market

Volvo has a new initiative to slash emissions: a plan to begin manufacturing its cars with fossil-free steel by 2026. The Swedish carmaker signed a statement of intent with Nordic steelmaker SSAB last month to commercialize a process to produce steel using green hydrogen instead of coal. According to Volvo, this is the first collaboration between a carmaker and a green steel company.
Industryjust-auto.com

VW Group moves to more LNG powered ships in logistics

Volkswagen says it is the first automaker to transport most of its new vehicles overseas using low-emission LNG ships (LNG – liquefied natural gas). After the first two LNG car carriers entered service in 2020, Volkswagen Group Logistics has now ordered four more ships with dual-fuel engines that can be powered with environmentally friendly liquid gas.
EconomyBenzinga

Stellantis Follows The Same EV Strategy As Other Automakers

The main auto market players have already announced their big plans supporting their EV strategies. General Motors (NYSE: GM) increased the investment plan in the electric and autonomous car segment for the second time, so now the company plans is to invest an incredible $35 billion until 2025. Something like that agrees with the automaker's 100-year history.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Ford and MS-RT strengthen relationship with a new facility at Ford Dagenham

Ford and MS-RT, the Ford Pro commercial vehicles conversion partner and design-led automotive engineering company that creates specialised Ford vehicles that stand out on the road, today announced that MS-RT is to establish a new £4 million vehicle conversion facility at Ford Dagenham. Ford and MS-RT already enjoy a close...
MLBmotor1.com

Volkswagen Group outlines NEW AUTO strategy through 2030

Volkswagen Group announced the NEW AUTO strategy through 2030 - a new plan of transformation into a "a software-driven mobility company." The main direction of the German automotive group is electrification with a goal to increase battery-electric vehicle (BEV) share out of the total sales (globally) to 20% in 2025, to 50% in 2030 and nearly 100% by 2040 in all major markets. In 2020 it was 3%, while in 2021 it will be around 6%.
Economyjust-auto.com

Mitsubishi to trial mini CV EV in Thailand

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced Mitsubishi Motors Thailand (MMTh), its Thailand subsidiary, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eternity Grand Logistics (Eternity), a logistics company in the Hitachi Transport System Group, to conduct a pilot study on the commercial viability of compact electric vehicles (EV) in Thailand. Under...
Worldjust-auto.com

Politicians push UK gigafactory

Plans for a “mission critical” electric car battery plant in the English cathedral city Coventry have been accelerated in a bid to keep automotive production at the heart of the West Midlands region, media reports said. Coventry city council has presented a blueprint for a 5.7m square feet gigafactory, which...
BusinessWilliamson Daily News

Stellantis Makes EV Plans with Four New Platforms

Last week, Stellantis outlined its integrated electrification strategy spanning its more than a dozen brands, including the announcement of new electric vehicles (EVs) from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. The automaker, spawned by the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, will undergo an electric mobility shift much like the rest of the auto industry, from Audi to Volvo.
Businessjust-auto.com

VW Group eyes battery cell gigafactory in Spain

The Volkswagen Group says it intends to make Spain a strategic pillar of its global electrification plans. Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. are to cooperate with the Spanish Government to ‘transform the country into a leading e-mobility hub and will apply to take part in the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE)’.
Businessjust-auto.com

Will Arrival jump ahead of its rivals?

Arrival is a UK-based electric vehicle developer that began operations in 2015. The company is preparing to launch four battery EVs over the next few years. The first of these is an electric bus due to start production at the end of 2021, with a large van, a small van and a passenger car following later on. The company claims to have competitively priced its offerings to compete with combustion vehicles, and says total cost of ownership will be much lower.
Carsmarketplace.org

Stellantis has an ambitious EV plan, but is America ready for it?

Green driving announcements are coming fast and furious lately, at least as major paradigm shifts in industrial strategy and consumer marketing go. This week it was Stellantis, unveiling its plan to get in the fast lane on electric vehicles. The automaker —which is the old Chrysler, Fiat and Peugeot combined — said it’ll invest 30 billion euros, or about $35.5 billion, by 2025 to ramp up the development of electric vehicle technology and production.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Stellantis Goes From Zero to Many BEVs With Ambitious Electrification Plans

Stellantis is determined not to be a laggard in the race to an all-electric future. As such, the company is accelerating its plans and upping its spending on its electric vehicles, platforms, technology, batteries, and plants so that it can be a major player in the space around roughly the same timeline as competing automakers.
EconomyElko Daily Free Press

After Slow Start, Stellantis Bets Big on EVs

Plug-in Jeeps, all-electric pickups and the fastest Dodge muscle car ever: Stellantis is betting big on electrification. The world’s fourth-largest automaker announced it will invest 30 billion euros ($35.5 billion) over the next five years in a chase to lead the industry, or at least keep up. Stellantis was formed...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Benzinga

The Stellantis EV Plan: Is It Profitable?

Five months into its existence, Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) identified a key reason for its merger of French automaker Peugeot and U.S.-Italian giant Fiat-Chrysler: making electric vehicles that are actually profitable. For decades, industry pundits have questioned the logic behind EVs. Until recently, car buyers seemed cool to battery-powered cars;...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Vauxhall EV-only by 2028 as Stellantis ramps up electrification

Group outlines plan to expand its EV offering; Opel and Vauxhall EV-only by 2028, with new Manta confirmed. Stellantis will invest more than $30 billion (£21.8bn) in new electrification and software technology by the end of 2025, with a commitment to offering EVs models from all of its 14 brands and investing in five battery factories. Vauxhall-Opel will become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028.

Comments / 0

Community Policy