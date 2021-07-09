Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Noah Powder Called Into Trinidad & Tobago National Team Ahead Of Gold Cup Campaign

By Tom Hackett, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake left-back Noah Powder has been called into the Trinidad & Tobago National Team as an injury replacement ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Powder, 22, has notched one cap for Trinidad & Tobago when he came off the bench against the US Men’s National Team in Trinidad’s 7-0 defeat on January 31st. Previously, he has 13 appearances across Trinidad’s U-17 & U-20 teams.

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Powder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Trinidad Tobago#Men S National Team#U 17 U 20#Rsl#Nashville Sc#Real Monarchs#Group A#Lafc#Ksl Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan: 'He was our eye'

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy