Noah Powder Called Into Trinidad & Tobago National Team Ahead Of Gold Cup Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake left-back Noah Powder has been called into the Trinidad & Tobago National Team as an injury replacement ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Powder, 22, has notched one cap for Trinidad & Tobago when he came off the bench against the US Men’s National Team in Trinidad’s 7-0 defeat on January 31st. Previously, he has 13 appearances across Trinidad’s U-17 & U-20 teams.