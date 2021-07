#Bridgeport CT–Due to State Regulations for “Marine Bathing” water needs to be tested after heavy rains. Seaside Park Beach, Seabright Ave, and Lake Forest are closed 7/9/2021-7/12/2021 and re-opening on 7/13/2021. Residents are permitted on sand, however entering water is not permissible. In other words, if you want to go...