Waterville, ME

Puppies Available From Waterville Area Humane Society

By Buzz Bradley
B98.5
 6 days ago
The Humane Society of the Waterville Area has announced they have a dog & puppy transport due to arrive from Mississippi this coming Tuesday (7/13/21) It's certainly a testament to the generous and caring hearts of us Mainers to support the many dogs that make their way to Maine from high-kill shelters down south. Transport dogs get matched with qualified fosters which may take a few days to process an application. This would be a great time to submit an application if you haven't already so once the pups arrive, everything is ready to go.

