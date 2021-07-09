Puppies Available From Waterville Area Humane Society

It's a fact of life that things of all sorts come and go. In most communities, no matter where they are, one of the biggest changes is the turnover of businesses. It is a fact of life. Businesses come and go for all sorts of reasons. Economic reasons, the sale of businesses to new owners (who make so many changes the business is almost unrecognizable), to changes in technology. Think about it this way, when was the last time you saw a blacksmith shop or a livery?