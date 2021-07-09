Perham splits doubleheader with Detroit Lakes

The Perham Buzz split a doubleheader with Detroit Lakes Thursday, July 8, losing the first game 5-3 and winning the second game 14-12 at Krueger Field in Perham. In the first game, Perham fell behind early when Detroit Lakes scored three runs in the second inning on a single by Trevor Schnathorst and a single by Mason Omberg. Detroit Lakes added another run in the sixth before the Buzz finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Maddux Kovash hit a solo home run for Perham.