Kara Walker Exhibition opens July 23 at the Frist Art Museum
The Frist Art Museum presents Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick, an exhibition offering a broad overview of the artist’s career exploring racial and gender exploitation, abuse, and inequity. Co-organized by Frist Art Museum executive director and CEO Dr. Susan H. Edwards and Nashville-based poet Ciona Rouse, Cut to the Quick will be on view in the Frist’s Upper-Level Galleries from July 23 through October 10, 2021.www.pridepublishinggroup.com
Comments / 0