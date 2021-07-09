Cancel
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

DoingItLocal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article#Bridgeport News: This morning, Giovanni Ramos (ODB: 4/7/2000 of 978 Howard Avenue) surrendered himself to Detective Cintron to face charges for the June 30th shooting death of John Patrick. Detective Cintron, who investigated the case, obtained an arrest warrant for Ramos charging him with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Use of a Firearm in an A, B, or C Felony. His is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Comments / 3

