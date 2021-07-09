Jazz Mitchell Donates Basketball Courts Where Grandmother Worked

After a tremendous regular season where the Jazz secured the one seed in the Western Conference for the first time since Stockton and Malone, the Jazz finished the season losing four straight to the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference semifinals. The path to the Finals looked about as serendipitous as one could hope for: the Lakers eliminated in the first round on the opposite side of the bracket, the Clippers losing Kawhi Leonard for games 5 & 6 with the series tied 2-2, and the Suns facing questions about Chris Paul’s availability; heck, throw in the Brooklyn Nets’ injuries woes and there was period of about 48 hours where I had convinced myself that this was Jazz’s title year. And then I watched Terrence Mann score as many points in the second half of Game 6 as Derrick Favors did in the entirety of the Jazz’s 11-game playoff run. If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent an unhealthy amount of time over the past 2.5 weeks on ESPN’s trade machine gauging the value of a Georges Niang sign-and-trade (spoiler: it’s not great) or trying to convince yourself that Otto Porter Jr. actually still plays in the NBA or that Justise Winslow just needs a change of scenery.