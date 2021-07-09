Cancel
Jazz Mitchell Donates Basketball Courts Where Grandmother Worked

By Ben Anderson, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Though a sprained ankle may have slowed Donovan Mitchell on the practice courts this summer, his charitable work off the floor hasn’t stopped. Working with Adidas with the launch of his new sneaker, the D.O.N. Issue #3, the Utah Jazz guard donated basketball courts to The Children’s Village Community Center in New York where his late grandmother worked.

