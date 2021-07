Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Marcelo Mayer won’t be the only Red Sox draft pick worth monitoring in the coming years. Boston selected 20 players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Some of them will pan out, and others won’t — that’s baseball. Mayer is the unquestioned star of the group, but don’t be surprised if players taken in later rounds also make names for themselves.