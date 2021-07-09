Which Financial Stock is a Better Buy: Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan?

Though people are gradually returning to outdoor activities, the demand for video games, which has grown significantly amid the pandemic, is not expected to decline. Rising competition in the industry has been compelling companies to develop and add captivating games to their platforms to maintain their user bases amid the availability of increasing entertainment options with the economic reopening and elimination of social distancing mandates. So, though both Playtika (PLTK) and Skillz (SKLZ) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Playtika Holding Corporation (PLTK) and Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) are two prominent players in the video gaming industry. PLTK is an Israel-based digital entertainment company that develops, publishes, and distributes its mobile games to customers worldwide through various web and mobile platforms and its proprietary platforms. SKLZ is a San Francisco concern that delivers a mobile game platform that hosts tournaments and competitions, serving and connecting game developers and end-users worldwide.